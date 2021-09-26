Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0.
Tottenham extended their winning run to three matches as they beat Reading in the Women's Super League.
Reading defended well against a dominant Spurs side, but the hosts lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.
They finally found a breakthrough in the 85th minute when Jessica Naz slotted past Grace Maloney.
Victory moves Vicky Jepson's side to the top of the WSL with three wins from three. Arsenal can match their start if they beat Manchester City later.
Spurs' best chance in the first half came five minutes before half-time, when Ria Percival, Kit Graham and Chioma Ubogagu saw a flurry of shots blocked.
It looked like the game would finish goalless, but substitute Tang Jiali made the difference as she held off the Royals defenders before poking the ball through to Naz, who kept her composure to finish.
Reading, who managed a solitary shot on target, remain winless and pointless after three games.
Spurs' next game is against Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final, before they return to WSL action against Leicester on Sunday, 3 October - the same day Reading host Everton.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 13AleBooked at 73mins
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 21ClemaronSubstituted forTangat 83'minutes
- 12Percival
- 18UbogaguBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAyaneat 84'minutes
- 29Neville
- 7NazSubstituted forChoat 90+3'minutes
- 10Williams
- 16Graham
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 6Harrop
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
- 99Flores
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MoloneyBooked at 80mins
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 11Harding
- 12HarriesSubstituted forWoodhamat 79'minutes
- 4Peplow
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 6RoseSubstituted forEikelandat 65'minutes
- 10Dowie
- 19Chaplen
Substitutes
- 9Eikeland
- 21Stewart
- 28Woodham
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 35Baigent
- 36MacDonald
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Asmita Ale.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Jessica Naz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kit Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tang Jiali.
Post update
Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Chloe Peplow (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Chioma Ubogagu.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Maéva Clemaron.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Post update
Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Booking
Grace Moloney (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Lily Woodham replaces Emma Harries.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).