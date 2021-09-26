Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jessica Naz got the only goal five minutes from the end

Tottenham extended their winning run to three matches as they beat Reading in the Women's Super League.

Reading defended well against a dominant Spurs side, but the hosts lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

They finally found a breakthrough in the 85th minute when Jessica Naz slotted past Grace Maloney.

Victory moves Vicky Jepson's side to the top of the WSL with three wins from three. Arsenal can match their start if they beat Manchester City later.

Spurs' best chance in the first half came five minutes before half-time, when Ria Percival, Kit Graham and Chioma Ubogagu saw a flurry of shots blocked.

It looked like the game would finish goalless, but substitute Tang Jiali made the difference as she held off the Royals defenders before poking the ball through to Naz, who kept her composure to finish.

Reading, who managed a solitary shot on target, remain winless and pointless after three games.

Spurs' next game is against Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final, before they return to WSL action against Leicester on Sunday, 3 October - the same day Reading host Everton.