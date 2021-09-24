Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Martin Odegaard scored his first Premier League goal in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Tottenham in March

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have a fully fit squad to choose from, with Granit Xhaka back in contention after a three-game ban.

Manager Mikel Arteta will recall a host of senior players after making 10 changes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon.

Tottenham could again be without Steven Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura, who all missed the midweek cup game against Wolves.

Spurs striker Harry Kane is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham won their first three league games of the season, while Arsenal lost all of theirs, but their results have been reversed in the past couple of weeks.

I can't say I've been surprised by their inconsistency. I said from the start that I don't fancy Tottenham's defence, and Harry Kane has not got going for them yet in the league.

Arsenal have improved from the way they started the season but I don't see them going on a long unbeaten run now.

They might get a draw here though. That's a result both managers would probably settle for given the circumstances.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W6, D4).

Mikel Arteta's side are vying to win consecutive league fixtures against their north London rivals for the first time since 2014.

Spurs' 3-2 victory at the Emirates in 2010 is their only win in the past 28 top-flight matches away to Arsenal (D11, L16).

The Gunners have scored at least once in each of their last 22 Premier League home games against Tottenham.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won 1-0 in successive league matches - they haven't won three top-flight fixtures in a row by that score since 2008.

If they fail to score on Sunday, Arsenal will equal their record for fewest goals after six games of a league campaign. They had two goals at the same stage of the 1910-11 season.

The Gunners have used 26 players in this season's Premier League and made 16 changes to their starting line-up - both are league highs prior to the latest round of matches.

The average age of their starting line-up, 24 years and 328 days, is the top-flight's youngest in 2021-22.

Alexandre Lacazettte could become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive home league games against Tottenham.

Aaron Ramsdale can become the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Premier League appearances for Arsenal, emulating Alex Manninger in 1998 and David Ospina in 2015.

Tottenham