Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jack Stephens was forced off in the first half of Southampton's draw at Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Jack Stephens could be out for up to 12 weeks after injuring a tendon in his knee last weekend.

Fellow centre-back Lyanco struggled on his debut versus Sheffield United external-link in midweek, so Stephens is likely to be replaced by Mohammed Salisu.

Stuart Armstrong remains out with a calf issue, while this match may come too soon for Theo Walcott, who is back in training after a minor injury.

Wolves defenders Yerson Mosquera and Rayan Ait-Nouri are both ruled out.

Mosquera made his first competitive appearance for the club in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game versus Tottenham, but was stretchered off after nine minutes with a hamstring injury.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was withdrawn after a clash of heads against Spurs and is unavailable because of concussion protocol.

Winger Daniel Podence, meanwhile, will hope to start his first Premier League match of the season after scoring against Spurs.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was impressed by Southampton in their draw at Manchester City last week. They haven't won yet, but they are not a team that looks like they are in any kind of trouble.

That's why I'm backing Saints to get that first victory here. Wolves have lost four of their first five league games and, although I don't see them struggling for long either, they don't look as strong as they did a couple of seasons ago.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's solitary victory in the past 10 league meetings was 3-1 at home in April 2019 (D4, L5).

Wolves have won on their last two trips to St Mary's, as many victories as they recorded in their previous 14 league fixtures away to Saints. They have never won three consecutive Premier League away games against a particular opponent.

Southampton have opened the scoring in five successive Premier League meetings. They won the first match in this sequence but are winless in the subsequent four encounters (D2, L2).

Southampton

Southampton have failed to win any of their opening five Premier League games for the first time since 2000, when a Marian Pahars brace gave them victory against Newcastle in their sixth match.

Including last season, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are winless in seven league fixtures (D4, L3).

Saints have drawn four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 2002.

All six of the league goals conceded by Southampton this season have come in the second half.

This will be the 250th Premier League match at St Mary's.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost seven of their previous eight Premier League games, though the win at Watford means they are vying to record back-to-back away victories for the first time in 15 months.

Their expected goals total of 9.2 is the third highest in this season's Premier League, but they have scored just twice - the biggest such disparity in the top flight.

Wolves' total of two Premier League goals is a joint low, while they have led for just 17 minutes - only Norwich and Crystal Palace had a worse record in their opening five games.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have both attempted 14 top-flight shots this term, the highest figure among players who have yet to score.

Jimenez has gone nine Premier League games without a goal.

