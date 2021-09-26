Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT761092719
2Kilmarnock751181716
3Arbroath74211441014
4Partick Thistle6303111019
5Ayr722378-18
6Raith Rovers52127617
7Queen of Sth7205812-46
8Morton7124510-55
9Hamilton7124614-85
10Dunfermline6033311-83
