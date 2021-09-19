Genero Adran Premier results
From the section Welsh
Sunday, 19 September
TNS 0-3 Cardiff City
Aberysthwyth 1-6 Cardiff Met
Port Talbot 0-1 Pontypridd Town
Swansea City 5-0 Barry Town
