Arsenal resume their rivalry with Tottenham on Sunday but does their 204th meeting mean anything more than just bragging rights in north London for fans of either side?

"The way both teams have started the season, they are already mirroring the way they have been for the past couple of years," says BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson. "They don't look good enough to get into the top four.

"They can both have little runs of games where they look very good but then they can suddenly look very ordinary. They are both the same in that respect - and who wins this time will come down to who is more, or less, ordinary on the day."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is legendary drum and bass DJ and producer Friction, whose new single I Need To Feel is out now.

Friction hosted a flagship drum and bass show on Radio 1 from 2012 to 2017

Friction is an Arsenal season ticket holder who fell in love with the club when he was taken to Highbury aged 10, and has enjoyed watching legends like Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry in more than three decades following the Gunners.

"I grew up watching some amazing players and enjoyed some very special times, but for the last few years it's been quite a frustrating time to be an Arsenal fan," he told BBC Sport.

"There have still been some brilliant moments, though. Winning the FA Cup in 2020, when Mikel Arteta had only been in charge for half the season, was great - although I don't quite know how we managed to do it. I remember watching us beat Manchester City in the semi-final and wondering how that had happened.

"We have not really built on that moment, but I can understand why. Arteta had inherited a squad which wasn't what he wanted, and it wasn't good enough either.

"At the time, though, Arteta was making the most of the players we had. He had us playing with three at the back and we were basically soaking up pressure against any good team we played - like City - and would maybe get away on a cheeky counter-attack and get a goal that way.

"We were limited then but, in the 18 months since we won the FA Cup, there has been a lot hard work revamping the squad. Arteta has almost started again in a way.

"With the exciting young players we have got, I do feel positive about the future. I can see much better times ahead, but there is so much work still to be done and it is going to take a long time to get us back to where we want to be.

"If we were get a top-six finish, that would be really good for us this year and give us something to build on. I hope we can get more consistent as the season goes on, but I don't see us getting in the Champions League places this time - just look at the teams we would have to finish above to make it.

"The biggest thing we are up against, though, is our recent history. We are a long way off being The Invincibles of 2004, but that is the team that these players are being compared to."

Friction is part of the line-up for the Warehouse Project in Manchester on Friday night - and plans to watch Chelsea versus Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime

Premier League predictions - week 6 Result Lawro Friction SATURDAY Chelsea v Man City x-x 1-1 1-1 Man Utd v Aston Villa x-x 2-0 2-1 Everton v Norwich x-x 2-0 1-0 Leeds v West Ham x-x 2-1 2-3 Leicester v Burnley x-x 2-1 2-0 Watford v Newcastle x-x 1-1 1-1 Brentford v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-1 SUNDAY Southampton v Wolves x-x 2-1 1-0 Arsenal v Tottenham x-x 1-1 1-0 MONDAY Crystal Palace v Brighton x-x 1-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Man City (12:30 BST)

The last time Manchester City went to Stamford Bridge, in January, they took Chelsea apart with three goals in the first 35 minutes, but that was before Thomas Tuchel took over and this is a very different Chelsea side now.

The games between the big four - these two, plus Liverpool and Manchester United - are going to be so important this season. It seems pretty obvious they will end up clear of the rest, but in what order? These meetings, and their mini-league, will decide that.

Chelsea are going very well and brushed Spurs aside in the second half on Sunday but I can't see this being an open game, because neither manager will want to lose it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Friction's prediction: I'd definitely prefer City to win it, from the London point of view, but this is going to be an amazing game, an absolute cracker. City are capable of playing the most amazing football, but Chelsea just keep on getting stronger. 1-1

Man Utd v Aston Villa (12:30 BST)

Manchester United are still not quite right for me. They are going to win a load of games this season, but there will be times where they unexpectedly come unstuck.

The big question for me is can United win without playing well? I know they won at West Ham last week, but they got away with that one really because of the penalty save at the end. Then they changed their whole team when they lost to the same opposition in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but so did the Hammers.

Aston Villa beat Everton comfortably last time out and, before that, they showed against Chelsea how they can make life difficult for the top sides. United should still win this one, but it might not be straightforward.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Friction's prediction: Villa made some good signings over the summer but I think Bruno Fernandes is going to be on form for United, and Cristiano Ronaldo is going to enjoy himself too. 2-1

Everton v Norwich

Everton got taken apart in the space of about 10 minutes at Aston Villa but their problems are nothing compared to Norwich's situation.

The Canaries have lost all five of their games so far and were beaten at home by Watford last weekend. They got their only away win of the season at Goodison Park in 2019-20, the last time they were in the Premier League, but it is hard to see them winning a game anywhere at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Friction's prediction: Everton have had a bad week but they should still just about scrape this one. 1-0

Leeds v West Ham

Leeds are yet to win this season, and they don't seem to carry the same threat going forward as they did last season. They are still conceding plenty of goals, though - 12 in five league games so far, and at least one in every match.

Despite their poor form, I still think Marcelo Bielsa's side will come good sooner rather than later. West Ham's only league defeat came against Manchester United in very strange circumstances, but I fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Friction's prediction: There have got to be goals in this game. 2-3

Leicester v Burnley

Leicester can argue they have been hard done by for different reasons in each of their three league defeats so far, but they have to put all of that behind them.

This is a tough game, despite Burnley's slow start. The Foxes have had to come from a goal down to beat them in the Clarets' past two visits to King Power Stadium, and they are going to have to work hard to get their season back on track.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Friction's prediction: Leicester to take this one. 2-0

Watford v Newcastle

Watford's results have been pretty up and down so far but they have six points from their first five games which they will be satisfied with.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of five top-flight teams without a win and their performances have not been great either. I haven't seen anything that suggests they are about to start climbing the table.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Friction's prediction: This is going to be tight. 1-1

Brentford v Liverpool (17:30 BST)

This is Liverpool's first visit to Brentford in the league since 1947 and there will be a great atmosphere to welcome them.

The Bees will be lively on the pitch too - Ivan Toney does a great job and they have got goals in them, which gives them a chance in games - or most games anyway.

I just think Liverpool will be too strong for them. Jurgen Klopp has been rotating his team regularly but it does not seem to make much difference to results - he generally gets it right when he leaves people out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Friction's prediction: Liverpool are looking a bit more like their old selves but I don't think it will be easy for them. 0-1

SUNDAY

Southampton v Wolves (14:00 BST)

I was impressed by Southampton in their draw at Manchester City last week. They haven't won yet, but they are not a team that looks like they are in any kind of trouble.

That's why I'm backing Saints to get that first victory here. Wolves have lost four of their first five league games and, although I don't see them struggling for long either, they don't look as strong as they did a couple of seasons ago.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Friction's prediction: I think this game is the hardest out of the 10 to predict. I was tempted to go for a 0-0 but Saints might edge it. They did look good against Manchester City last week. 1-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (16:30 BST)

Tottenham won their first three league games of the season, while Arsenal lost all of theirs, but their results have been reversed in the past couple of weeks.

I can't say I've been surprised by their inconsistency. I said from the start that I don't fancy Tottenham's defence, and Harry Kane has not got going yet for them in the league.

Arsenal have improved from the way they started the season but I don't see them going on a long unbeaten run now.

They might get a draw here though. That's a result that both managers would probably settle for given the circumstances.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Friction's prediction: I'll be back from Manchester and at this one on Sunday and I can't wait. Neither team is great at the moment, but I think we are a bit better than them. What I would say, though, is that I am basing this on Kane still not finding his best form in this game - if he does, it might be a different story. 1-0

MONDAY

Crystal Palace v Brighton (20:00 BST)

Liverpool took Crystal Palace apart last weekend, but otherwise the Eagles have done OK so far under Patrick Vieira.

This is Vieira's first M23 derby as a player or a manager, and how his side do will depend on Wilfried Zaha - he gets them up the pitch even if he is not scoring goals himself.

With four wins from five games, Graham Potter's Brighton side are doing a bit better than OK.

Yes, they had to ride their luck a bit to beat Brentford and Leicester too, but they should get at least a point from this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Friction's prediction: I live in Brighton and I have a soft spot for the Seagulls - I have got a season ticket with them as well and my two sons have always been involved in their youth set-up. As far as the game goes, this is going to be spicy, it always is against Palace. 1-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Last week, Lawro got four correct results from 10 matches, with one exact score, for a total of 70 points.

He beat both of his guests - actors Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas from BBC Three comedy Ladhood. They both got five correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 50 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Aston Villa 5 5 0 0 15 +9 =1 Man City 5 5 0 0 15 +4 =1 Man Utd 5 5 0 0 15 +2 4 Brighton 5 4 1 0 13 0 5 Leeds 5 4 0 1 12 +12 =6 Leicester 5 3 2 0 11 +6 =6 Liverpool 5 3 2 0 11 -4 8 Chelsea 5 2 3 0 9 -7 =9 West Ham 5 2 2 1 8 -1 =9 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 8 -2 11 Newcastle 5 2 1 2 7 +7 =12 Brentford 5 1 1 3 4 -3 =12 Wolves 5 1 1 3 4 +4 =14 Everton 5 1 0 4 3 -8 =14 Arsenal 5 0 3 2 3 -1 =16 Burnley 5 0 1 4 1 +3 =16 Norwich 5 0 1 4 1 +4 =16 Watford 5 0 1 4 1 -5 =19 Crystal Palace 5 0 0 5 0 -5 =19 Southampton 5 0 0 5 0 -4

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Score Guest 110 She Drew The Gun 80 Tom McFarland 76 Lawro (average after five weeks) 50 Aqib Khan, Shaun Thomas 40 Dan Haggis of The Wombats, Justin Young

Total scores after week five Lawro 380 Guests 320

Lawro v Guests P5 W3 D1 L1