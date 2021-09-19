Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to take his tally to seven goals from five Bundesliga games as Borussia Dortmund survived a scare to beat Union Berlin.
Norway forward Haaland sealed victory with a sublime first-time volleyed lob after Berlin fought back from 3-0 down.
Raphael Guerrero's fine early strike, a Haaland header and Marvin Friedrich's own goal had put Dortmund in command.
Max Kruse's penalty and an Andreas Voglsammer goal got Berlin back in it but Haaland settled matters late on.
Haaland has now netted 68 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020.
He headed home Thomas Meunier's cross to put Dortmund 2-0 up and eased any late nerves by holding off a defender to beat Andreas Luthe with an audacious lofted volley from the edge of the box.
Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga after four wins in five games, despite having conceded at least twice in all of those matches.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPongracicat 89'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 28WitselBooked at 57mins
- 8DahoudSubstituted forT Hazardat 84'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 89'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 21MalenSubstituted forWolfat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
- 39Wolf
Union Berlin
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Luthe
- 5FriedrichBooked at 15mins
- 31Knoche
- 25BaumgartlSubstituted forEndoat 77'minutes
- 6RyersonBooked at 90mins
- 21Prömel
- 8KhediraSubstituted forHaraguchiat 71'minutes
- 23GießelmannBooked at 50mins
- 7ÖztunaliSubstituted forTeuchertat 55'minutes
- 10KruseSubstituted forVoglsammerat 77'minutes
- 14AwoniyiSubstituted forBehrensat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jaeckel
- 9Voglsammer
- 15Wszolek
- 17Behrens
- 18Endo
- 19Rönnow
- 24Haraguchi
- 28Trimmel
- 36Teuchert
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Andreas Voglsammer tries a through ball, but Cedric Teuchert is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Booking
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Mats Hummels.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Niko Gießelmann with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Grischa Prömel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro from a direct free kick.
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin).