Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1AC MilanAC Milan1

Juventus 1-1 AC Milan: Ante Rebic equaliser leaves Juve searching for first Serie A win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ante Rebic scores against Juventus
Ante Rebic's equaliser against Juventus was his first Serie A goal of the season for AC Milan

Ante Rebic rescued a point for AC Milan to leave Juventus still searching for a first Serie A win of the season.

Rebic's header from a Sandro Tonali corner sees Juve slip into the relegation zone, sitting in 18th.

Alvaro Morata had given the hosts the ideal start, finishing a counter attack with a cooly-taken chipped finish.

Pierre Kalulu almost compounded Juve's woes after Rebic levelled, forcing Wojciech Szczesny into a close-range save that preserved a point for Juve.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forChiesaat 72'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 10DybalaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKulusevskiat 79'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Chiesa
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 23Tomori
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forKaluluat 36'minutes
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 65mins
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forBennacerat 64'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forFlorenziat 63'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forMaldiniat 90+3'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 12Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 46Gabbia
  • 64Pellegri
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Brahim Díaz.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  12. Post update

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brahim Díaz following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • EmpoliEmpoli0SampdoriaSampdoria3
  • VeneziaVenezia1SpeziaSpezia2
  • LazioLazio2CagliariCagliari2
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona3RomaRoma2
  • JuventusJuventus1AC MilanAC Milan1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan43101541110
2AC Milan431082610
3Roma430111569
4Napoli33006249
5Fiorentina43017619
6Lazio421111657
7Udinese32106247
8Atalanta42114317
9Bologna421158-37
10Torino42027436
11Sampdoria41215325
12Sassuolo411245-14
13Spezia4112510-54
14Hellas Verona410369-33
15Genoa4103510-53
16Empoli410338-53
17Venezia410338-53
18Juventus402246-22
19Cagliari4022711-42
20Salernitana4004212-100
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport