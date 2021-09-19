Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ante Rebic's equaliser against Juventus was his first Serie A goal of the season for AC Milan

Ante Rebic rescued a point for AC Milan to leave Juventus still searching for a first Serie A win of the season.

Rebic's header from a Sandro Tonali corner sees Juve slip into the relegation zone, sitting in 18th.

Alvaro Morata had given the hosts the ideal start, finishing a counter attack with a cooly-taken chipped finish.

Pierre Kalulu almost compounded Juve's woes after Rebic levelled, forcing Wojciech Szczesny into a close-range save that preserved a point for Juve.

