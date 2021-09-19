Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joe Thomson was sent off in the closing stages of Derry's fiery derby draw with Finn Harps

League of Ireland Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City Venue: Dalymount Park, Dublin Date: Monday, 20 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins is without suspended trio Joe Thomson, Daniel Lafferty and Cameron McJannet for Monday night's trip to Bohemians.

Thomson is banned following his red card in the draw with Finn Harps while Lafferty and McJannet have both picked up five bookings this season.

Derry can move four points clear of Bohs with victory at Dalymount Park.

"It's not ideal to lose three players who have been in great form for us," Higgins told the Candystripes website external-link .

"But there are quality players in the squad ready to come in."

Derry's 2-2 draw with Finn Harps on 10 September ended a run of four straight league wins and Higgins hopes his players can rediscover their winning form as they chase European qualification.

However, the Limavady native - who played for Bohemians in 2010, in between his two spells at Derry - is under no illusion as to the scale of the task facing his side with the Dubliners unbeaten at home since falling to a 2-1 defeat by the Brandywell outfit in April.

"This will be a really tough game- Bohs are in great form and showed both in Europe and in the big games domestically this season just how good a side they are," added Higgins.

"They have some of the best young players in the country in their squad but we will still be going there looking for three points."

"Dalymount Park has been a decent venue for Derry City down through the years. We've already won there this season and while Bohs have improved since then, so have we."