Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS

Jeffrey Schlupp is back in contention for Crystal Palace after recovering from a thigh problem but Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson remain sidelined.

Odsonne Edouard - who scored twice as a substitute in Palace's last home game - awaits his first start for the club.

Brighton will continue to monitor midfielders Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister, who are nursing respective knee and back issues.

Pascal Gross is available after making his comeback from Covid-19 in midweek.

Adam Webster is out with a thigh injury until after the international break, while Enock Mwepu is doubtful because of a groin problem.

Tariq Lamptey played the first half of Wednesday's win against Swansea, making his first appearance since injuring his hamstring last December, but head coach Graham Potter says they will carefully manage the right-back's return to fitness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool took Crystal Palace apart last weekend, but otherwise the Eagles have done okay so far under Patrick Vieira.

This is Vieira's first M23 derby as a player or a manager, and how his side do will depend on Wilfried Zaha - he gets them up the pitch even if he is not scoring goals himself.

With four wins from five games, Graham Potter's Brighton side are doing a bit better than okay.

Yes, they had to ride their luck a bit to beat Brentford and Leicester, but they should get at least a point from this one.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the four most recent league meetings (W2, D2), though both victories in this run have come away from home.

Brighton have won just one of their previous seven away fixtures against Crystal Palace but they are unbeaten in their last three games at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

Palace's only victory in their past 12 Premier League matches on a Monday was February's 2-1 win against Brighton (D3, L8).

They have registered a league-low 11 shots on target in this season's Premier League.

Patrick Vieira's side have led for just 15 minutes in the top flight this term - only Norwich have a worse record prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton, the joint highest figure of his career against any side.

Zaha has scored four goals in his last four appearances against the Seagulls at Selhurst Park.

Brighton & Hove Albion