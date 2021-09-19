Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his players must not become "nearly men" after their 1-0 FA Cup second qualifying round defeat at Hungerford.

Keith Emmerson's late header secured victory for the National League South side in a game Truro could have won.

The White Tigers felt they should have had two penalties, while they missed a number of good first-half chances.

"It's becoming a bit of a common theme that we've been the better team and lose," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got to be careful we don't become nearly men."

The loss came a week after Wotton said his players were "too nice" in a defeat by Beaconsfield Town, however a 2-0 victory in midweek over Yate Town had appeared to get Truro back on track.

"Their manager says at the end said 'I don't know how we've beaten you', but that doesn't help because they have beaten us," said Wotton.

"There were lots of positives, some outstanding individual performances, but ultimately we're out of the FA Cup so we are disappointed.

"But I feel like we've turned a corner," he added.

"My boys gave everything for me today and I've been critical of them before for not doing that, but today I praise them for giving me and the football club everything."