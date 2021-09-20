Danny Searle was in charge at Braintree Town before joining Aldershot in May 2019

Aldershot Town have sacked manager Danny Searle after more than two years in charge.

The Shots are third-from-bottom of the National League having lost five of their seven games so far this season.

In his two full seasons in charge, Searle led the club to an 18th-place finish in 2020 - on average points due to Covid-19 - and 15th last season.

"This has been a very difficult decision for the board to make," said chairman Shahid Azeem.

"Aldershot Town Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Danny for the work he has done during his time with the club and we all wish him well for the future."

The former Braintree Town manager replaced Gary Waddock at Aldershot in May 2019, with the club only avoiding relegation after Gateshead were deducted nine points over financial matters.

Searle led the club to the FA Trophy quarter-finals last season but the Shots have struggled this term, losing their first five matches in succession before a 3-2 win at Southend earlier this month and a 2-2 draw at Wealdstone on Saturday.

"Danny is a well-qualified and fantastic individual with great morals and ethics and has been a great asset for the club during this time, with a number of improvements in a number of areas during this time," Azeem added to the club website. external-link

"Both Danny and his family have played a pivotal part during their time involved with the club and we move on with the feeling they will continue to remain friends with the club.

"We are sure it will not be too long before he finds his next role and we would once again like to wish Danny all the best in wherever the future takes him."