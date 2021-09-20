Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sam Nombe claimed both of Exeter's goals against Sutton United, but the first was judged to be an own goal

Sam Nombe says feeling "appreciated and wanted" by Exeter City will help him score more goals, after getting his first for the club on Saturday.

Nombe's shot was turned in by defender Ben Goodliffe for the first goal in the 2-0 win over Sutton United before he got the second after 84 minutes.

He moved to Exeter on a three-year deal this summer from MK Dons, having been on loan at Luton Town last season.

"It's been a long time," he said after a first league goal since January 2020.

"I was injured, I wasn't getting the spell at Luton, so to actually be in a team where I feel appreciated and wanted and I'm playing every game, the goals will come.

"I believe that and I believe if I work hard with the team they will help me get goals," he told BBC Radio Devon.

The forward contracted Covid-19 in August after the opening game of the season and missed the three subsequent matches.

But manager Matt Taylor says Nombe will only improve the more games he plays.

"People will see his name on the scoresheet, but we'll also see his performances," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's only going to get better. He's still a young kid and he's still learning his game.

"But he's got a physicality that frightens the life out of centre-halves and the moment the game got a little bit stretched he was able utilise that."