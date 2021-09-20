Last updated on .From the section Southend

Phil Brown's Southend have not won since their opening day victory at King's Lynn

Southend United manager Phil Brown says his side are in a "chasm" after just one win from their opening seven National League matches.

Former Hull boss Brown rejoined the Shrimpers with six games left of last season but could not keep them up.

And a 1-0 defeat at Torquay on Saturday made it three defeats in a row, extending their winless run to six.

"It's difficult but we've got to stop the haemorrhaging. I've said it all along, we're bleeding still," he said.

Asked how deep a hole Southend are in, Brown told BBC Essex: "It's a chasm, it's massive."

Brown, 62, signed a new two-year deal in May, having led the club to promotion to League One during his previous spell in charge at Roots Hall, between 2013 and 2018.

He said he "absolutely" fears for his future after a poor start to the campaign.

"We've lost three on the bounce when you're expecting to win three on the bounce - it's a big difference," he said.