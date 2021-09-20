Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Greaves (left) also played for Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham while Jones also had spells at Swansea and Fulham

Former Wales international Cliff Jones says his former Tottenham team mate Jimmy Greaves helped him overcome an alcohol addiction.

Greaves, who scored 44 goals in 57 games for England, has died at the age of 81.

Jones said Spurs' record goalscorer, who himself battled alcoholism, encouraged the Welshman to seek help.

"I've been clear and sober for some 30 years and that's all down to Jim," Jones told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's a known fact that I had a problem with drink.

"Jim saw all the signs and he put me in the right direction as regards my problems.

"I've been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for the last 30 odd years and that's down to Jim."

Cliff Jones was a member of Wales' 1958 World Cup squad

Winger Jones and forward Greaves were Spurs team mates between 1961 and 1968, a golden era in the club's history.

Greaves holds the record for most goals in the English top flight with 357, and scored 266 in 379 matches for Tottenham.

"Jim was a special character and obviously a special player," Jones said.

"We certainly had a terrific relationship as team mates and he was always great company and good to have around.

"He's the greatest goalscorer I've ever seen and that's all Jim wanted to do - put the ball in the back of the net."