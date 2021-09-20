Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Barnet have sacked manager Harry Kewell after just seven games in the job.

The 42-year-old failed to win any of his games in charge of the Bees who have lost five times and drawn twice National League games this season.

Barnet are second-from-bottom of the table with Dover - who started the season with a 12-point deduction - the only side below them.

The former Liverpool and Leeds player has previously been in charge of Notts County, Oldham and Crawley Town.

"It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision," Barnet's head of football Dean Brennan said in a statement.

"The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim."

