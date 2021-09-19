Women's World Cup Qualifying
ScotlandScotland19:35Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland women v Faroe Islands women - Hampden qualifiers a 'pinch-me moment' for Beattie

Highlights of Scotland's 2-0 victory in Hungary to open their Women's World Cup qualifying
World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Faroe Islands
Venue: Hampden Park Date: Tuesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Scotland defender Jennifer Beattie says playing home World Cup qualifiers at Hampden is a "pinch-me moment".

The women's national team have moved their competitive home games from Easter Road to the national stadium.

The Scots opened up in Group B with a 2-0 win at Hungary on Friday, which was Pedro Martinez Losa's first game in charge.

"Playing all of our home qualifiers at Hampden is huge for us," said Arsenal's Beattie, who has 131 caps.

"When I saw that was announced, that was a pinch-me moment. It's more attractive for people to come and watch. Hopefully, we can play some attractive football as well."

Scotland women last played at Hampden in a 2019 friendly victory over Jamaica and Martinez Losa says the move is "a unique opportunity" to connect with fans.

"We play for the people," he said. "We need to start from one point. This could be the starting point. It's an amazing opportunity to start our route of qualification for the World Cup and start our route to success."

Spain defeated Faroe Islands 10-0 in their opening group match.

"We are aware that first we need points, second we need to score goals," added Scotland's Spanish boss. "I don't think we can score 10 goals before we score the first one. Football is unpredictable. I hope for the girls they can score goals, they can enjoy it.

"I would like to respect the opponent. We cannot start thinking that we are going to score many goals, just be humble together and try to win the match and, everything from that, we will take as a positive."

