Scottish League Cup: Dundee v St Johnstone Venue: Dens Park Date: Wednesday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Defending the League Cup is "a great pressure to have" says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson as he prepares for a quarter-final visit to Dundee.

The Perth side picked up both cups in a remarkable debut season for Davidson.

"It won't be difficult for me to get the players up for the game. They want to get back to Hampden and we are one game away," he said.

"Our biggest goal is getting the supporters to Hampden since they missed out last season."

There were no fans at the national stadium on each of the Saints' big days because of the Covid pandemic.

"For a town like Perth to win the double and not be able to celebrate it properly, we couldn't share those special moments," explained Davidson.

St Johnstone were 1-0 winners at Dens Park in April on their way to Scottish Cup glory in a match Davidson described as "tight and scrappy", adding: "I'll take that again".

Midfielder Murray Davidson is a doubt after taking a knock on the back during Saturday's win at Aberdeen.

That was Saints' first league victory of the campaign, while Dundee remain winless and are bottom of the Premiership following derby defeat at Tannadice.

The hosts have gone three games without a goal but manager James McPake expects that to change soon, with Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan in his squad.

"We just need a wee thing to fall for us and to keep believing in what we are doing, because we are creating proper chances," he said.

"That's something I have been critical of, and the fans have been critical of, in the past couple of years, that we don't create enough chances. I think now you're seeing a Dundee side that are creating a lot of chances. Now it's time to put them away."