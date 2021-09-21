Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ianis Hagi is available for Rangers after testing positive for Covid while away with Romania earlier this month

Scottish League Cup: Rangers v Livingston Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Wednesday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday's League Cup quarter final with Livingston at Ibrox is "massive" for Rangers, insists assistant manager Gary McAllister.

Rangers ran away with the Premiership title last season but fell at the last eight stage in both cup competitions.

The club's last major cup success came in this tournament in the 2010-11 campaign.

"This is such a big game for us with the incentive of getting to Hampden," said McAllister.

"On both sides of the border, people have this observation that the League Cup might be the least of your priorities but that is not the case.

"We want to continue with the way this club has won things over the years."

Rangers' run of home league wins ended on 21 when Motherwell earned a 1-1 draw on Sunday and McAllister said there needs to be "a bit more devilment in our finishing, a bit more hunger and desire to score".

He added: "With the standards we set, we feel as if we should have a few more points but it can't be that bad if we are top of the league with the chance to get to a semi final."

Ianis Hagi returns for Rangers after testing positive for Covid while on international duty with Romania, while teenage full-back Nathan Patterson has recovered from an ankle knock he sustained playing for Scotland, but winger Ryan Kent remains out with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Livingston manager David Martindale is considering resting Andrew Shinnie after his lone striker exertions against Celtic on Sunday.

The 32-year-old scored the only goal to earn the West Lothian side's first Premiership win of the season.

However, Martindale admits he has one eye on Saturday's visit to Hearts in the league.

"We need to be very clever in how we approach both games," he said, aware that Shinnie picked up a groin injury in the group stages of this tournament.

Rangers loan player Ben Williamson, will drop out against his parent club while Jackson Longridge is a doubt after going off early following his assist for Shinnie's terrific strike.

Former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga comes into contention for a debut after arriving in Scotland on Friday.