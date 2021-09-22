Dundee United won a hard-fought derby at Tannadice on Sunday

Scottish League Cup: Dundee United v Hibernian Venue: Tannadice Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Manager Thomas Courts wants Dundee United to "thrive on positive pressure" as they aim to topple Hibernian in the last eight of the League Cup.

United are buoyed by Sunday's derby victory, which was their fourth home win from five in all competitions this season.

Hibs remain unbeaten in seven domestic outings this term, but have drawn three of their last four in the Premiership.

"We represent a big club and big clubs have big games," said Courts.

"That's particularly so in cup competitions, so lets thrive on the positive pressure, the fact we have put ourselves in this position.

"Everything that our performances and any results have been built on so far has been character and determination, work-rate, there is a real togetherness and unity amongst these players.

"Many of them have played together for a number of years now, so I think it is a cornerstone that we are actually building the team on and in order to be able to thrive in certain big occasions."

Hibernian are aiming for a semi-final place in this tournament for the third season running.

Last term, the Easter Road club played at Hampden four times - in the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final, the League Cup semi-final, and the semi-final and final of the 2021 Scottish Cup.

The only win in that run at the national stadium, which was empty on each occasion, came against Dundee United.

But assistant manager John Potter has dismissed any suggestion of a mentality issue.

"We've won a lot of big games," he said. "You don't finish third in the league and get to semi-finals and finals without winning big games. I think people sometimes forget games are difficult - other teams are trying to beat us as well.

"There were some good moments last year because we got to the latter stages of the tournaments and, if you want to win it, you have to do that. Thursday is another chance to get to Hampden so hopefully we can go and win it."

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan is pushing for a start after impressing from the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

On-loan forward James Scott is back from illness, but Jamie Murphy remains sidelined, along with Melker Hallberg, and Christian Doidge is a long-term absentee.