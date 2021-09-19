Pick your starting XI for all Premier League teams in Carabao Cup action this week
Ever fancied stepping into the manager's shoes and picking the team? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can choose and share on social media your own line-up for every game your Premier League team is involved in throughout the campaign.
It's entirely up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you want the boss to pick or the one you think he will.
Either way, all you have to do is select your club below, pick your formation and starting XI and compare notes with friends and family:
Tuesday, 21 September
- Brentford v Oldham Athletic
- Burnley v Rochdale
- Fulham v Leeds United
- Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers
- Norwich City v Liverpool
- Queens Park Rangers v Everton
- Sheffield United v Southampton
- Watford v Stoke City
Wednesday, 22 September
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City
- Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Manchester United v West Ham United
- Millwall v Leicester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
