Delight for Georgie Kelly after he scores against Derry

Georgie Kelly's last-gasp strike earned Bohemians a 3-3 draw with Derry City in a dramatic Premier Division encounter.

Liam Burt fired the Dublin hosts into an early lead but Derry improved after the break with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Junior making in 2-1.

Kelly levelled only for James Akintunde to restore Derry's lead two minutes into added time.

There was still time for Kelly to hit a superb equaliser as Derry remained a point clear of the Bohs.

Derry and Bohemians shared six goals in a sensational game which was a fine advertisement for the League of Ireland.

The Candystripes couldn't capitalise on their strong start and found themselves a goal down after seven minutes when Burt thundered the ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Jamie McGonigle runs away in celebration after equalising for the Candystripes

Derry's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe saw his header comfortably dealt with by James Talbot in the Bohemians goal as the visitors looked for a reply. Jamie McGonigle rounded Talbot with 15 minutes gone but his effort from an acute angle was saved by the keeper.

Burt had chances to double Bohemians' advantage but the lead remained a slender one as the sides went in at half-time.

City got their equaliser on 62 minutes when McGonigle picked the ball up on the left and skipped inside before curling the ball into the top corner for his 100th senior goal.

Derry then got their noses in front with less than 15 minutes to play. Substitute Will Fitzgerald surged forward before finding McGonigle and the striker whipped in a cross from the right towards Junior, who was on hand to bundle the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

The lead was short-lived though as the league's leading marksman Kelly steered home a header from Dawson Devoy's delivery for his 15th goal of the season.

Candystripes keeper Nathan Gartside sprung into action to deny Keith Ward with his free-kick destined for the top corner.

As the game entered injury time, Akintunde latched onto a searching ball from Ciaran Coll and kept his composure to cooly chip the ball into the net.

Derry were to be denied by Kelly's thumping volley in the 96th minute and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

City remain fourth and stay in contention for a European spot with one round of fixtures left to play.