Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City three times last season

Chelsea host Manchester City on Saturday in one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of the Premier League season so far - and before the game, we want you to have a go at picking a combined line-up.

The defending champions face many people's favourites to take the crown this season, in what is a rerun of last season's Champions League final - in which Chelsea took the honours.

So which manager would you rather be? Who has the most talent at their disposal? Is it Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel or City's Pep Guardiola?

Both have their injury concerns going into the weekend but, if both squads had a full bill of health, who would get into your combined XI?

Pick your side below and let us know who you have picked via #bbcfootball.

