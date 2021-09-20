Last updated on .From the section European Football

Granada were minutes away from a second win at the Nou Camp in two seasons

Ronald Araujo's injury-time header rescued a point for Barcelona against Granada, but it does little to paper over the cracks of another poor home display from Ronald Koeman's side.

Centre-back Araujo - playing as a makeshift striker - found the net right at the end of a half Barca dominated.

But having being humbled by Bayern in the Champions League last week, it will do little to lift spirits.

Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte's header.

And they will be disappointed not to have picked up a first win of the season - and second victory in two seasons at the Nou Camp - after dealing so well with the home side's aerial bombardment.

More to follow.