BarcelonaBarcelona1GranadaGranada1

Barcelona 1-1 Granada: Ronald Araujo rescues point for woeful Barca

Domingos Duarte heads in for Granada at Barcelona
Granada were minutes away from a second win at the Nou Camp in two seasons

Ronald Araujo's injury-time header rescued a point for Barcelona against Granada, but it does little to paper over the cracks of another poor home display from Ronald Koeman's side.

Centre-back Araujo - playing as a makeshift striker - found the net right at the end of a half Barca dominated.

But having being humbled by Bayern in the Champions League last week, it will do little to lift spirits.

Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte's header.

And they will be disappointed not to have picked up a first win of the season - and second victory in two seasons at the Nou Camp - after dealing so well with the home side's aerial bombardment.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 24García
  • 4AraujoBooked at 88mins
  • 31Balde MartínezSubstituted forMinguezaat 42'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPuig Martíat 74'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 11DemirSubstituted forPiquéat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Depay
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Paez Gaviria

Granada

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Arantes MaximianoBooked at 86mins
  • 17Marín RuizBooked at 88mins
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 18AbramSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
  • 3EscuderoSubstituted forNevaat 45'minutes
  • 5Milla
  • 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forGonalonsat 67'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 14Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 87mins
  • 8EtekiSubstituted forMontoroat 30'minutesBooked at 40mins
  • 11Machís
  • 23MolinaSubstituted forSuárezat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Arias
  • 4Gonalons
  • 6Sánchez
  • 7Soro
  • 9Suárez
  • 13Escandell
  • 15Neva
  • 16Díaz
  • 19Montoro
  • 20Bacca
  • 21Rochina
  • 26Ruiz
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
27,097

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Booking

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi.

  13. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).

  15. Booking

    Quini (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Monchu (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

