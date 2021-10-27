Ronald Koeman: Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman was Barcelona's match-winner as a player in the 1992 European Cup final

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp.

Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League.

They are ninth in La Liga, six points adrift of leaders Sevilla after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The loss was Barca's third in their last four games and it followed defeat in Sunday's Clasico to Real Madrid.

In a statement, the Spanish club said: "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday."

The former Netherlands, Everton and Southampton boss, 58, could only guide the five-times European champions to third place last season.

Koeman has not been helped by the club's financial problems, which resulted in Lionel Messi's exit and subsequent move to Paris St-Germain in August.

Barcelona were unable to spend any money on new signings in the summer, with Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia arriving as free transfers and striker Luuk de Jong joining on loan from Sevilla.

Speaking after Wednesday's defeat, Koeman said: "It [Barcelona's league position] says we're not well.

"The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven't, which also shows."

Club legend Xavi, the former Barca midfielder who is now manager of Qatari side Al Sadd, is one of the favourites to replace Koeman.

It is the first time since September 1987 that Barca have lost three away games in a row without scoring - a run that saw English manager Terry Venables sacked.

Koeman won the Copa del Rey at the end of his first season but Barca finished behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga with their lowest points tally since 2008.

The former Netherlands centre-back played for the Spanish giants between 1989 and 1995, helping them to four league titles and the European Cup.

He was brought back to the club in August 2020 as head coach by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

New chief Laporta, however, frequently made it clear the Dutchman was not his appointment.

The duo had an uneasy relationship, and Koeman released a statement in September asking to be given time to rebuild after losing Messi and fellow forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Following the defeat to Madrid on Sunday, Koeman's car was surrounded by some Barcelona supporters, who he later dismissed as "uneducated people".

Speaking before the trip to Rayo Vallecano, he said: "It is a social problem. Uneducated people that don't understand rules and values."

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 23:37

    Big Sam to the rescue!!

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 23:41

      Desi786 replied:
      He is waiting to rescue Man United first.

  • Comment posted by Arrows, today at 23:34

    What do they expect, sold all the best attacking players, more debt then the club can survive, want success on a shoe string budget, takes time to rebuild, the president needs to understand they are not the team they used to be.

  • Comment posted by Ronaldooooo, today at 23:34

    Don't worry Barca, Ole will be available soon!

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 23:33

    Anyone else rather enjoying seeing that club struggle at the moment?

    • Reply posted by harveyjohnny1967, today at 23:38

      harveyjohnny1967 replied:
      apparently not

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 23:38

    Make no mistake.....Koeman is irrelevant and has nothing to do with the mess Barca are in!

    They brought in a fall guy knowing this would happen. The club needs to be dismantled back to its roots as a proper club. All these presidents are no better than Mr Bunga Bunga himself, there’s been serious financial doping from the Spanish state banks and people need to be prosecuted

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 23:48

      Neil replied:
      The only problem with that theory is the crazy contract they gave him - I think the pay-off is €15m or something similar.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 23:33

    Is it even breaking news? He was effectively dismissed some months ago, the only reason he’s still there is because Barca can’t afford the payout.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 23:40

    Big Sams time has come.

    Never understood why Barcelona appointed an Everton manager reject as head coach.

    • Reply posted by drgaryg, today at 23:48

      drgaryg replied:
      Remarkable that the managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona and the number one ranked team in international football were, until tonight, managed by men who were complete failures at Everton.
      What's next? Marco Silva at PSG?

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 23:38

    I support Barca, but they're a complete mess right now. And Koeman is better off out of there. Whoever takes over next has a huge job on their hands, and probably would want their head examined.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 23:37

    Difficult decision for the owner, now. Steve Bruce or Mick Mccarthy?

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 23:49

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      Yes but I don’t think Barcelona would go for them.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 23:32

    Obviously found some money to pay him off .

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 23:34

    No surprise here. Everyone was expecting this sooner rather than later.

  • Comment posted by Toony, today at 23:46

    Considering Barca owe him money from his contract as well as they need to pay him back his release clause from the Dutch job which I understand Koeman himself paid around 5m euros. A very expensive day all round.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 23:40

    He knew his time will come soon to leave as soon as Messi was gone.

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 23:37

    Wont be paid off, just "gardening leave". Truth is, who might do better? Barca are not the club they were

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:35

    He be financially very well off now. Just what he was hoping for.

  • Comment posted by Pinseeker, today at 23:34

    Dreadful, arrogant man(ager) full stop. How he has attained such a position can only be based on his playing days triumphs.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:47

    He always had such muscly thighs

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 23:41

    I hear that Steve Bruce is available.

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 23:47

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      Yes but I don’t think Barcelona would go for him.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 23:32

    Hands off Ole. Don’t even.

    • Reply posted by Ferdinand , today at 23:39

      Ferdinand replied:
      Solksjaer is doing an excellent job right where he is.
      Please don't move him.

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, today at 23:51

    For a club that once played the best football I have ever seen it has been a spectacular fall from grace. Agents and greedy players have destroyed the club by asking for astronomical fees and wages. Management and the board have to take a big share of the responsibility as in rewarding the team for their success and trying to prolong sanctioning transfers they have ruined their entire club.

