Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth9630167921
2West Brom9540168819
3Coventry9612126619
4Fulham95221981117
5Stoke95221310317
6Blackburn9441169716
7Huddersfield94141312113
8Bristol City93421110113
9Reading94141618-213
10QPR93331714312
11Sheff Utd93331312112
12Birmingham93331010012
13Cardiff93241214-211
14Blackpool9324812-411
15Preston9243911-210
16Luton92431316-310
17Swansea9243811-310
18Middlesbrough9234911-29
19Millwall9162911-29
20Barnsley9153610-48
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Nottm Forest9126813-55
23Hull9126514-95
24Derby924368-2-2
View full Championship table

