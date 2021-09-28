Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|16
|7
|9
|21
|2
|West Brom
|9
|5
|4
|0
|16
|8
|8
|19
|3
|Coventry
|9
|6
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|19
|4
|Fulham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|8
|11
|17
|5
|Stoke
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|10
|3
|17
|6
|Blackburn
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|9
|7
|16
|7
|Huddersfield
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|12
|1
|13
|8
|Bristol City
|9
|3
|4
|2
|11
|10
|1
|13
|9
|Reading
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|13
|10
|QPR
|9
|3
|3
|3
|17
|14
|3
|12
|11
|Sheff Utd
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|12
|1
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|10
|0
|12
|13
|Cardiff
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|11
|14
|Blackpool
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|11
|15
|Preston
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|16
|Luton
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|16
|-3
|10
|17
|Swansea
|9
|2
|4
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|18
|Middlesbrough
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|19
|Millwall
|9
|1
|6
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|20
|Barnsley
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|21
|Peterborough
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|7
|22
|Nottm Forest
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|5
|23
|Hull
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|5
|24
|Derby
|9
|2
|4
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|-2
Daniel Craig joins Ali Plumb to look back on his time as 007 ahead of No Time To Die
A compelling story of climber Tom Ballard who disappeared on the same mountain his mum had in 1995
After the United States take a dominate Ryder Cup victory in Wisconsin, Iain Carter asks how do Europe bounce back from such a hammering?
Look back at five of the greatest Bellator London moments before Friday's event at Wembley Arena where Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page takes on Douglas Lima.
Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau all feature in the best shots of the final day as USA regain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Justin Tucker kicks a dramatic game-winning 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history, for the Baltimore Ravens in the best plays from Week 3 of the season.