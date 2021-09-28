League One
WiganWigan Athletic19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th September 2021

  • BurtonBurton Albion19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45GillinghamGillingham
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • IpswichIpswich Town19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • Oxford UtdOxford United19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • RotherhamRotherham United19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • SunderlandSunderland19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan8611145919
2Sunderland8611137619
3MK Dons95311710718
4Plymouth9531147718
5Rotherham9423119214
6Wycombe8422108214
7Accrington94141114-313
8Wimbledon93331615112
9Bolton93331413112
10Portsmouth933398112
11Sheff Wed833276112
12Cambridge83321212012
13Oxford Utd93331010012
14Cheltenham93331113-212
15Burton9333710-312
16Morecambe93241514111
17Lincoln City93241211111
18Fleetwood8233131309
19Gillingham9153913-48
20Shrewsbury9225612-68
21Ipswich81431216-47
22Charlton9135913-46
23Crewe9135612-66
24Doncaster8116411-74
View full League One table

