Can Hibernian maintain their 100% start to the season away to Celtic?

The SWPL meeting of Celtic and leaders Hibernian will be live on BBC Scotland on Sunday.

The Edinburgh club currently top the division on goal difference after two wins from two, with Celtic fourth.

The game kicks off at 12:30 BST and will be live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

And former Rangers captain Clare Gemmell joins Jane Lewis for all the highlights on Monday at 19:00 on BBC Scotland.