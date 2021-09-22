Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Lewis O'Brien has scored once in eight appearances for Huddersfield Town this season

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien has signed a new deal to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and had a spell on loan at Bradford City.

He has gone on to make 86 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions, scoring six goals.

"Lewis is the perfect example of the kind of player we want to create," head coach Carlos Corberan said.

"[He is] someone who has graduated from the academy to the first team, becoming an important player for the club.

"Working with Lewis is a privilege for me as head coach, because he never stops working for his team or tires of trying to get better or finding solutions for us within a game.

"He has in his personality all of the values that I want in one player."