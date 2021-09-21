Jay Spearing: Tranmere Rovers midfielder has three-game ban overturned
Tranmere Rovers midfielder Jay Spearing has had his three-match ban for the red card he was shown in Saturday's win over Salford removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.
The 32-year-old was shown a straight red in the 45th minute for a foul on Matty Lund.
Former Liverpool and Bolton man Spearing has been an ever-present for Rovers so far this season.
Micky Mellon's men are 11th in League Two after eight games.
On Monday Salford were charged by the Football Association for allegedly failing to control their players during the 45th minute of the League Two match.
The Ammies have until Thursday to respond to that charge.