Mark Marshall made 33 appearances in all competitions for Northampton last season

League Two club Crawley Town have signed midfielder Mark Marshall on a one-month rolling contract.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Northampton at the end of last season, having scored two goals in 41 outings during 18 months with the club.

He made several appearances for Crawley in pre-season and has continued to train with the Reds.

"I've known Mark for many years, he will be a great asset for the team," boss John Yems told the club website. external-link

