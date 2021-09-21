Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Quinn's winner came early in the second half

Louise Quinn scored the winner as the Republic of Ireland defeated Australia 3-2 in a lively women's international friendly in Dublin.

The hosts took the lead through an own goal from goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold that was equalised by Mary Fowler.

Denise O'Sullivan restored the Republic's lead before Fowler levelled again before the break.

Quinn headed home a back-post winner for Vera Pauw's side four minutes into the second half at Tallaght Stadium.

The Dublin venue welcomed supporters to a women's international match for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday night's victory was a much-needed morale-boosting one for the Republic who had been on a seven-game losing streak.