Christy Grimshaw scored to make it 4-0 going into the interval at Hampden

Scotland can "step up" and build on a promising start to World Cup qualification, says Christy Grimshaw after a 7-1 win over the Faroe Islands.

Grimshaw scored her first international goal on her fourth appearance, while Jenna Clark netted a debut goal.

Chloe Arthur was also celebrating her first Scotland goals with a brace of first-half headers.

"It was good to score seven goals but I think there is so much more we can improve on," said Grimshaw.

"We all know we can step up."

The AC Milan midfielder tucked home a neat volley to make it 4-0 just before half-time, with Erin Cuthbert, Martha Thomas and Claire Emslie also on target in a one-sided contest.

Scotland and top seeds Spain lead the way on maximum points in Group B after the first round of fixtures.

And Grimshaw believes new head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is taking the national side in the right direction.

"I've loved being part of the group this week and Pedro has brought something new, with his coaches. We're really breaking games down and using that to help us get better. It's a new adventure and it's been really positive."

Martinez Losa had to do without Arsenal skipper Kim Little after her international retirement and influential Manchester City playmaker Caroline Weir was also missing through injury.

"We have clear objectives [for the players] on and off the pitch," said the Spaniard, formerly in charge at Bordeaux and Arsenal.

"We don't have a lot of time to practise things. The formation that we ended with, with the 4-3-3 when the full-backs go higher at the end. It takes a couple of minutes to settle but we felt comfortable.

"The game was as we planned. We knew that it would be difficult to score the first goal and that we'd need to be patient and move the ball.

"I think we scored some good goals and it was a good performance. We wanted the six points [from the opening two qualifiers] and next time hope we can have even more people here [at Hampden]."