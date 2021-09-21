Match ends, Getafe 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Luis Suarez scored two late goals as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours Getafe.
Getafe's first goal against Atleti since 2011 came when Stefan Mitrovic's header hit the post and went in off goalkeeper Jan Oblak's hand.
That was the first time they had netted in 20 meetings with Atletico since Diego Simeone took charge.
But Carles Alena was sent off for Getafe and Suarez then scored twice as the visitors stayed unbeaten.
First he controlled Mario Hermoso's pass before getting the ball on his left foot and firing home the equaliser. In the last minute he headed in Sime Vrsaljko's cross.
Suarez, who had only scored once in his previous six games, said: "Every player at the top level has to learn to live with criticism, but what I do is never give in. I'll never get beat down by criticism.
"Above all I'm happy because of the circumstances of the game and that we managed to turn the scoreline on its head after.
"We still need to improve and solve a few things that we are not doing well, but things will improve because the season has barely started."
Atletico are one point ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, at the top of La Liga.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 21Iglesias
- 2Dakonam
- 23Mitrovic
- 15CuencaBooked at 90mins
- 17Olivera
- 11AleñáBooked at 74mins
- 5Morris LuísSubstituted forPovedaat 90+3'minutes
- 20MaksimovicBooked at 90mins
- 7MataBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSilvaat 77'minutes
- 9MacíasSubstituted forÜnalat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Nyom
- 6Chema
- 10Ünal
- 14Silva
- 19Poveda
- 22Suárez
- 24Timor
- 27Conde
- 28Akurugu
- 30Patrick
- 34López
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Oblak
- 23TrippierSubstituted forHermosoat 62'minutes
- 15Savic
- 2GiménezBooked at 66mins
- 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forde Paulat 63'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 16HerreraBooked at 64minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 84'minutes
- 10Correa
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
- 9SuárezBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- 26Serrano
- 27Simeone
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 8,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
