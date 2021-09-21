Spanish La Liga
Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez scores twice in comeback win

Luis Suarez
"When we saw the ball fall towards Suarez we all knew what was going to happen," said Getafe coach Michel

Luis Suarez scored two late goals as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours Getafe.

Getafe's first goal against Atleti since 2011 came when Stefan Mitrovic's header hit the post and went in off goalkeeper Jan Oblak's hand.

That was the first time they had netted in 20 meetings with Atletico since Diego Simeone took charge.

But Carles Alena was sent off for Getafe and Suarez then scored twice as the visitors stayed unbeaten.

First he controlled Mario Hermoso's pass before getting the ball on his left foot and firing home the equaliser. In the last minute he headed in Sime Vrsaljko's cross.

Suarez, who had only scored once in his previous six games, said: "Every player at the top level has to learn to live with criticism, but what I do is never give in. I'll never get beat down by criticism.

"Above all I'm happy because of the circumstances of the game and that we managed to turn the scoreline on its head after.

"We still need to improve and solve a few things that we are not doing well, but things will improve because the season has barely started."

Atletico are one point ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, at the top of La Liga.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 21Iglesias
  • 2Dakonam
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 15CuencaBooked at 90mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 11AleñáBooked at 74mins
  • 5Morris LuísSubstituted forPovedaat 90+3'minutes
  • 20MaksimovicBooked at 90mins
  • 7MataBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSilvaat 77'minutes
  • 9MacíasSubstituted forÜnalat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Nyom
  • 6Chema
  • 10Ünal
  • 14Silva
  • 19Poveda
  • 22Suárez
  • 24Timor
  • 27Conde
  • 28Akurugu
  • 30Patrick
  • 34López

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forHermosoat 62'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 66mins
  • 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forde Paulat 63'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 16HerreraBooked at 64minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 84'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
  • 9SuárezBooked at 22mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 26Serrano
  • 27Simeone
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
8,950

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  3. Booking

    Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Jorge Cuenca (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Cuenca (Getafe).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Darío Poveda replaces Florentino.

  8. Booking

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Juan Iglesias (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Getafe 1, Atletico Madrid 2. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).

  15. Post update

    José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Getafe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Héctor Herrera.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid642095414
2Real Madrid5410157813
3Valencia5311104610
4Rayo Vallecano6312106410
5Real Sociedad531164210
6Ath Bilbao62315329
7Sevilla42205148
8Barcelona42208538
9Osasuna52216608
10Mallorca52213308
11Real Betis51316606
12Elche51313306
13Cádiz512268-25
14Villarreal40402204
15Levante604269-34
16Celta Vigo6114610-44
17Espanyol503235-23
18Granada503238-53
19Getafe6006210-80
20Alavés4004110-90
View full Spanish La Liga table

