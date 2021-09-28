Luton Town v Coventry City

LutonLuton Town19:45CoventryCoventry City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|10
|6
|4
|0
|20
|8
|12
|22
|2
|Bournemouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|16
|7
|9
|21
|3
|Coventry
|9
|6
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|19
|4
|Stoke
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|11
|3
|18
|5
|Fulham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|8
|11
|17
|6
|Blackburn
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|12
|6
|16
|7
|Huddersfield
|10
|5
|1
|4
|16
|14
|2
|16
|8
|QPR
|10
|4
|3
|3
|19
|14
|5
|15
|9
|Bristol City
|9
|3
|4
|2
|11
|10
|1
|13
|10
|Reading
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|13
|11
|Middlesbrough
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|0
|12
|12
|Sheff Utd
|10
|3
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|12
|13
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|12
|14
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|12
|15
|Preston
|10
|2
|5
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|16
|Cardiff
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|11
|17
|Luton
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|16
|-3
|10
|18
|Swansea
|9
|2
|4
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|19
|Millwall
|9
|1
|6
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|20
|Barnsley
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|21
|Peterborough
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|7
|22
|Hull
|10
|1
|3
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|6
|23
|Nottm Forest
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|5
|24
|Derby
|9
|2
|4
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|-2
