Premier League and Championship clubs invited to trial safe standing

Manchester City have installed rail seating at Etihad Stadium which can be converted to standing areas
Premier League and Championship clubs have been asked for expressions of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season.

Clubs have until 6 October to submit an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

"If approved, they will be able to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January 2022," said the SGSA.

Since 1994, first and second-tier grounds in England and Wales have been required to be all-seaters by law.

Standing in English football's top two divisions was outlawed following recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

In recent seasons, campaigners have called for standing to be allowed in grounds once again. Barrier seating has been developed to provide seats which can also be converted to standing areas.

In 2018, new guidance from the SGSA, the body in charge of ground safety, allowed the use of rail seats.

The Conservatives promised to work towards the introduction of safe standing areas in their 2019 general election manifesto and, if the initial trials prove successful, legislation could be introduced for all stadiums in England's top two divisions within the next few years.

The SGSA said the announcement of the pilot scheme "starts the legal process needed for clubs to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January".

"We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety," said UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

"With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress."

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves have all had rail seating installed at their grounds.

Manchester United and Wolves are likely to apply for the safe standing scheme.

"We know many fans want the choice to stand and, with the advent of new engineering solutions, our research has shown how this can be managed safely," said SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson.

"This announcement will enable us to properly test and evaluate licensed standing areas before the government decides its next steps."

The criteria for clubs

Clubs that want to take part in the scheme need to fulfil a number of criteria which the SGSA says includes:

  • Having seats with barriers/independent barriers - which must be in both home and away sections
  • Fans must be able to sit or stand in the licensed area
  • Seats cannot be locked in the 'up' or 'down' position and there must be one seat/space per person
  • The licensed standing areas must not impact the viewing standards of other fans, including disabled fans
  • There must be a code of conduct in place for fans in the licensed standing area

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) welcomed a move which it said ends "an FSA-led safe standing campaign that has lasted more than three decades".

It added: "There is a tradition of fans standing at games as it increases choice, improves atmospheres and ensures supporter safety when hosted in properly managed and licensed standing areas."

Pete Daykin, the co-ordinator of the FSA's safe standing campaign said: "It brings to an end a farcical situation in which fans at every ground continue to stand in their thousands - often to the detriment of those who can't or don't want to stand behind them - but that clubs can't officially recognise or tackle in a constructive, proactive way."

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 13:05

    Anyone that has been to a match knows that people will stand regardless. Now it's great that people who want to do that can have their dedicated area and anyone who wants to sit can enjoy the game without the worry of standees.

  • Comment posted by GangsterofLove, today at 13:02

    About time.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 13:04

      TheMiller replied:
      Hopefully enough space for fans to take the knee before kick off as well!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 13:24

    The irony of bbc adding a photo of Many City fans in this article, kind of takes the biscuit.. 😂

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 13:37

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      Safest stadium in the country. Every attendee get three seats to themselves!

  • Comment posted by Mars1, today at 13:33

    There should be a concerted effort to encourage standing, if only to teach Bruno Fernandez and Jack Grealish that remaining upright on a football field is an option for them.

    • Reply posted by stillwatersfish, today at 13:44

      stillwatersfish replied:
      And Sterling also....

  • Comment posted by IAN, today at 13:32

    Standing has never been unsafe. Seating was brought into cover over systemic failures of policing and death trap that was Hillsborough.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 13:11

    Standing has of course never been inherently unsafe, poor ground structures, crowd management and fences mostly being to blame, so this is good, but given the standing area is essentially still seating but with a rail built in, so takes up the same space in the ground, it'll be interesting to see whether clubs reduce prices for standing.

    • Reply posted by Zola25, today at 13:30

      Zola25 replied:
      They'll probably increase standing prices as it'll be billed as an ' experience '

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 13:07

    Brings the atmosphere back to the lovely game

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:48

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      If you need standing to generate atmosphere, you need better fans.

  • Comment posted by I assure you its much more serious than that, today at 12:59

    Should work in this modern era

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 13:38

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      To be fair, there's nothing particularly modern about putting a waist-high handrail on the back of a seat. This should've been standard practice since at least the 80s.

  • Comment posted by Zola25, today at 13:29

    Long overdue. Rail seating works well, particularly in Germany. Perfectly safe, gives fans choice ...a welcome move

    • Reply posted by d miller, today at 13:49

      d miller replied:
      Been used in Scotland at Celtic for a while

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 13:17

    As long as it's a safe environment then no issues. To be fair a lot of people already stand anyway.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 13:08

    Finally. Watching football without safe standing is like going an all-seated gig. Yeah, you still get the performance and what you signed up for, but it's just nowhere near as fun

  • Comment posted by DidjitAll, today at 13:47

    Never seen the appeal, maybe for youngsters, but i'm getting on for 30, cant be doing with all that standing

    • Reply posted by YodaTheCat, today at 14:01

      YodaTheCat replied:
      I joined the campaign over 20 seasons ago as safe standing was working well in Germany. It’s not a recent thing.

  • Comment posted by Intheinterestoffairness, today at 13:47

    Good to give people a choice and hopefully this will lead to reduced ticket prices allowing more persons of lesser income to attend.
    Nice thought but sure it won't happen.

    • Reply posted by Faye 1968, today at 13:53

      Faye 1968 replied:
      They have put in standing railing already at some PL clubs so it will happen

  • Comment posted by ade65, today at 13:21

    Does this create a problem if introduced mid-season? There will be people who want, or need, to sit who may suddenly find they are in a redesignated standing area and can't see the match.

  • Comment posted by Global Yawning, today at 13:10

    Long time overdue and will finally gives fans the choice. Fans, particularly the away contingent, have always stood even in all seated stadiums, which is significantly more dangerous.

    Unfortunately, the police have been the ones putting the stoppers on this (largely due to their incompetence at Hillsborough) despite European clubs having successfully adopted it for years.

  • Comment posted by y bhekhirst, today at 13:58

    Football ended at the turn of the 90s. We have this new sport now. Fans of clubs in this new sport aren't interested in standing or atmosphere in general. If you want to see football, go and watch league one or two or go to Scotland. Or just watch The Big Match Revisited.

    • Reply posted by Zola25, today at 14:05

      Zola25 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Intheinterestoffairness, today at 13:52

    Are we ready for corporate standing?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:45

    Even as a rugby fan this is good to see, fingers crossed one day in the future that fans will be allowed to mix together too (whenever that may be)

  • Comment posted by nedd, today at 13:45

    it might make the Etihad look busier.

  • Comment posted by OnTheBuses, today at 13:43

    Great picture from the BBC, taken at the end of a game as people are leaving, the game in question was v Norwich in august, the attendance was 51,000. The trolling gathers pace.

    • Reply posted by Intheinterestoffairness, today at 13:48

      Intheinterestoffairness replied:
      I was in Manchester last weekend when they were giving out free tickets for the Soton game.

