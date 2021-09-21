Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United
Assistant manager Gary McAllister calls on Rangers to show "more devilment, oomph and belief" after a stuttering start to the season. (Sun)
Rangers could face Europa League hosts Sparta Prague in a stadium full of youngsters later this month after the Czech club were given special permission to accommodate young fans in their ground. Sparta had been subject to a Uefa ban that ruled they must play home games without supporters following a racist incident earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic have appointed former Greenock Morton manager Anton McElhone as head of sports science. (Sun)
Captain Callum McGregor has been "a huge miss" for Celtic of late, says the club's former midfielder Stiliyan Petrov. (Record)
And Petrov has backed another midfielder, James McCarthy, to overcome a slow start to his Celtic career and be an asset to the team. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic were keen to keep Scott Brown this summer, says his Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass. (Sun)
Glass believes the Dons' recent scoring woes are eminently fixable. (Evening Express - subscriptoin required)
Dundee boss James McPake backs Leigh Griffiths to fire the Dens Park side to Hampden in their League Cup quarter-final against holders St Johnstone. (Record)
McPake will make a late decision over whether Dundee captain Charlie Adam and Ryan Sweeney face Saints on Wednesday. (Courier - subscription required)
St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark aims to provide more cup heroics after last season's double success. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United attacker Ilmari Niskanen hopes to emulate Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, whom he used to face in Finnish football. (Record)
Scottish Championship leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle say they reduced their annual loss for the curtailed 2019-20 season by 70% to £263,000. (Press and Journal - subscription required)