It's another even split of Scottish Premiership fixtures across the weekend with three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Last weekend's games threw up some first wins, a surprise victory and the end of Rangers' long run of successive home league victories. Here are a few of the issues to keep an eye on this time around...

Livingston show the way for Dundee

After three draws and three defeats to nil, Dundee's search for a first league win since promotion continues against defending champions Rangers.

However, Livingston went into last Sunday's match with Celtic with just one point and secured the result of the weekend with a 1-0 victory. St Johnstone also arrested their winless run away to Aberdeen, meaning Dundee are now in a clutch of three clubs yet to secure a maiden league triumph.

Dens Park captain Charlie Adam - a one-time Liverpool team-mate of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard - could line-up against his former club if he proves his match fitness.

But there's a significant question mark over on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths' participation after the forward was charged by police for kicking a flare into the stand during Wednesday's League Cup defeat by St Johnstone. Griffiths has apologised for the incident and the SFA and SPFL are yet to confirm whether or not the Dundee man will face disciplinary action.

Gerrard knows all too well the perils of a trip to Dens Park after being held to a 1-1 draw there in 2018 and his side's only league defeat so far this season came against Dundee United across the road at Tannadice.

Inconsistent selection has been a frustration for Gerrard as injury and illness issues have bitten, in stark contrast to last season's largely fully fit assault on the successful league campaign.

Dundee last faced Rangers in 2019

Motherwell aim for top (again)

With one more goal at Ibrox last Sunday, Motherwell would have finished the weekend top of the pile.

Instead, they had to settle for extending their unbeaten league run to five games and becoming the first visiting Premiership side to avoid defeat in Govan since early 2020 with a 1-1 draw against Rangers.

Graham Alexander has instituted a 'hard to beat' ethos this season at Fir Park, with Tony Watt and Kevin van Veen chipping in with important goals.

A three-goal victory over winless Ross County on Saturday and slip-ups from Rangers and Hearts would send Motherwell top, at least until Sunday.

Kaiyne Woolery became the first domestic opposition scorer at Ibrox this season

For County, a morale-boosting draw with Hearts secured their third point of the season but they really need to start winning before the first round of league fixtures is out of the way.

Blair Spittal and Regan Charles-Cook have chipped in with important goals in recent games and Malky Mackay needs Jordan White and Ross Callachan to start finding their form.

Can Celtic secure another home rout?

If Celtic's season has been Jekyll and Hyde so far, the positive news for their fans is that they are at home on Sunday.

The 6-0 wins over Dundee and St Mirren and 3-0 defeats of Ross County and Raith Rovers in Glasgow have been in stark contrast to their away games - narrow defeats by Hearts, Rangers and Livingston.

Ange Postecoglou would likely have fielded new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis against Dundee United on Sunday but the Greek has joined fellow forward Kyogo Furuhashi on the sidelines after picking up a calf knock.

Celtic picked up two wins to nil against United last season but were also held to a 0-0 at Tannadice.

David Turnbull scored a typically long-range strike against Dundee United last term

The question for the Tangerines is, can they score their first goal against Celtic since 2016?

Thomas Courts' side have excelled in securing narrow wins so far this term, including defeats of Rangers and Tayside rivals St Johnstone and Dundee but are now out of the Scottish League Cup after losing to Hibernian on Thursday.

Livingston frustrated Celtic last week but no opposition team has taken a point at Celtic Park since Rangers did so in March.

Edinburgh sides look to arrest dip in form

Hearts and Hibs could have shared top spot last weekend had they won their Saturday matches. Instead, 2-2 draws meant they are looking up at Rangers as things stand.

Both Edinburgh sides have enjoyed unbeaten starts in the league and are at home this weekend. On Saturday, Hearts host a Livingston side buoyed by beating Celtic but now out of the League Cup after Wednesday's loss to Rangers.

And, on Sunday, Hibs welcome a St Johnstone side boosted by that win at Pittodrie and Wednesday's League Cup win over Dundee.

Jack Ross' men lost to eventual winners Saints in each of last season's domestic cups and were also beaten by the Perth side at Easter Road in the league.

But they are heading back to Hampden to face Rangers in the League Cup semi-finals after beating Dundee United 3-1 during the week. Only Celtic have scored more league goals than Hibs, making Sunday a tall order for the Perth side.

Aberdeen seek salvo against St Mirren

If Celtic's season has been up and down, Aberdeen's has been up then down so far.

A bright start in the league and Europe gave way to an early League Cup exit, qualifying defeats by Qarabag and a downturn in league results - a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

Manager Stephen Glass has refused to panic but the absence of long-serving defender Andy Considine is being felt, with midfielder Ross McCrorie the square peg in a round hole at the back.

St Mirren Park is the venue for Aberdeen's next match, where the side sustained a damaging League Cup defeat last season. Indeed, it's almost a year since the Dons beat the Paisley side.

Jim Goodwin's men are struggling for form themselves this season with no league win from six, promising a tight affair on Sunday.