Former player Fleming joined Bristol City's coaching staff this summer

Bristol City have appointed Curtis Fleming as their assistant manager, having initially taken the role on an interim basis.

Former player Fleming, 52, joined the Robins in July to cover the absence of assistant coach Paul Simpson.

Simpson had treatment for renal cell carcinoma - a type of kidney cancer - and has now returned to the club as a first-team coach.

Fleming has previously worked at QPR, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said: "I'm really pleased to have Curtis on board permanently. He is a fantastic coach and has added another dimension to the set-up.

"Curtis has settled in well and we've seen his impact in the short time he has been with us. Everybody is looking forward to continuing the season with him."