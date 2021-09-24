Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Low scoring was the order of the day as Leanne Crichton got the better of Amy Irons in last week's predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter is up against former Scotland goalkeeper Neil Alexander - can she get back on the winning trail?

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyNeil
Dundee v Rangers1-30-2
Hearts v Livingston1-13-0
Motherwell v Ross County1-02-1
St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun)2-10-0
Celtic v Dundee United (Sun)1-03-0
Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sun)3-22-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Total scores
Amy200
Pundits460
Amy v Pundits
P6W1D0L5

