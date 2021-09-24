Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Low scoring was the order of the day as Leanne Crichton got the better of Amy Irons in last week's predictions.
This week, The Nine presenter is up against former Scotland goalkeeper Neil Alexander - can she get back on the winning trail?
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Neil
|Dundee v Rangers
|1-3
|0-2
|Hearts v Livingston
|1-1
|3-0
|Motherwell v Ross County
|1-0
|2-1
|St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun)
|2-1
|0-0
|Celtic v Dundee United (Sun)
|1-0
|3-0
|Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sun)
|3-2
|2-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Total scores
|Amy
|200
|Pundits
|460
|Amy v Pundits
|P6
|W1
|D0
|L5