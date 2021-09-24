Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Low scoring was the order of the day as Leanne Crichton got the better of Amy Irons in last week's predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter is up against former Scotland goalkeeper Neil Alexander - can she get back on the winning trail?

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Amy Neil Dundee v Rangers 1-3 0-2 Hearts v Livingston 1-1 3-0 Motherwell v Ross County 1-0 2-1 St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun) 2-1 0-0 Celtic v Dundee United (Sun) 1-0 3-0 Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sun) 3-2 2-1

Dundee v Rangers (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Neil's prediction: 0-2

Hearts v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Neil's prediction: 3-0

Motherwell v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Neil's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Neil's prediction: 0-0

Celtic v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Neil's prediction: 3-0

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Neil's prediction: 2-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40

Total scores Amy 200 Pundits 460