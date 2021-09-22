Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have eight points from their opening four La Liga games this season

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman refused to answer any questions in his latest press conference - but called for fans to be patient.

The under-pressure Barca head coach delivered a short, pre-prepared statement before leaving his press conference.

Pressure is building on Koeman after a start to the season which has seen the Catalan giants win two from five games.

"We count on your support in these difficult times," his statement read.

Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group-stage game last week and have only won two of their opening four La Liga fixtures, leaving them with eight points from four games.

BBC Sport's Guillem Balague said that the La Liga club's financial difficulties are dictating the decisions at top level, especially where Koeman's position is concerned.

The 58-year-old's relationship with club president Joan Laporta has become strained in recent weeks.

"The club with me as a coach is in a situation of rebuilding," Koeman added.

"The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities and vice-versa. This means we have to rebuild the team without being able to make any big financial investments. This needs time.

"We must ask for patience."

The Dutchman's statement came a day after Laporta addressed supporters with a video message in which he said: "I am as disappointed and upset as all of you are. Do not doubt we will resolve this situation."

Koeman's statement went on to set low expectations for this season.

He added: "Achieving a high ranking in La Liga this season is a great success. In the Champions League, we can't hope for miracles."

Barcelona face Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday.

Koeman's statement in full

Hello everyone. The club with me as coach is in a situation of rebuilding.

The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities and vice versa. This means we as a team have to rebuild the team without being able to make any big financial investments. This needs time.

The young talent today could be the next big world stars in just a few years. To rebuild this team, young players will be given opportunities like Xavi and Iniesta had in their day. But we must ask for patience.

Achieving a high ranking in La Liga is a great success. In the Champions League, we can't hope for miracles. The defeat by Bayern Munich last week has to be analysed with that perspective.

The process we're in now with the staff and the team deserves unconditional support, in words and actions. I know the press recognises this process.

It's not the first time in Barcelona's history this has happened. We count on your support in these difficult times.

As staff and players, we are very happy with the great support of the fans, like we had in the match against Granada. Visca Barca, thanks to everyone.