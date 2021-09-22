Last updated on .From the section Wales

World Cup qualifier highlights: Estonia 0-1 Wales

Defender Rhiannon Roberts believes Wales have their best chance to qualify for a major tournament after making an ideal start to their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Wales collected six points from their opening games as they beat Kazakhstan 6-0 before a 1-0 victory in Estonia.

It puts Gemma Grainger's side in a strong position ahead of what could be a crucial visit to face Slovenia.

"I think our squad is the strongest it's ever been," Roberts explained.

"I would say so (that this is Wales' best chance to qualify), it's a really exciting time."

Wales are hoping to finish at least second in World Cup qualifying group I, which would guarantee a play-off berth as they chase a first major finals appearance.

Slovenia, who almost held group favourites France in a 3-2 qualifying defeat as Wales were winning in Estonia, are likely to be Wales' key rivals if France top the group as expected.

The visit to Slovenia on Friday, 22 October will be the 200th international match for Wales' women and after successive near misses in terms of major final qualification, Roberts believes the side are now ready to take the next step.

Wales conceded only three goals in their last World Cup qualifying campaign but missed out as England won the group, while they missed a place in the European Championship play-offs due to an inferior head-to-head record with Northern Ireland - settled on away goals scored - despite Wales having a vastly superior goal difference.

"The next camp is only 26 days away or something like that and we are already itching to get back," Roberts told BBC Sport Wales.

"We want to bottle this feeling up and go again. We are a little family and we work off each other well.

"We keep smiling and work hard towards the next game. Everyone is relaxed and we all love coming away with Wales.

"We all have the same goal and the dream.

"We have to keep everything in our own hands and that's got to be what we do, just keep focusing on the next game."

Estonia 0-1 Wales: Feeling frustrated after games like that is what I want - boss Grainger

Wales' head coach Gemma Grainger says her attention is already on the Slovenia game, before Estonia visit Wales four days later.

Slovenia and Wales could be direct rivals in the group and Grainger admits her attention is now on the visit to Lendava.

"We are crossing our fingers the players stay fit for the October camp," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I will review the games and then my mind is switching to the Slovenia game.

"All attention is now on that."