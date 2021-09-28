Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Racist abuse of Glen Kamara marred Rangers' Europa League last-16 tie with Slavia Prague last season

Uefa Europa League group stage: Sparta Prague v Rangers Venue: Letna Stadium, Prague Date: Thursday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on BBC Sport website & app.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has "no apprehension" over Glen Kamara in Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague after last season's fractious tie with city rivals Slavia.

The match will be played in front of 10,000 children after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Midfielder Kamara was racially abused in a Europa League last-16 tie by Slavia's Ondrej Kudela, with the Czech given a 10-game ban.

Kamara received a three-game suspension for assaulting Kudela post-match, while Rangers striker Kemar Roofe was banned for four matches after his challenge fractured the skull of goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

"I've spoken to the majority my players about the game," said Gerrard.

"Glen and Kemar, who were affected from the last game, are in a good place, both looking forward and wanting to come and put a good performance in for the team.

"There's no apprehension as far as I'm concerned. I've had assurances everything is going to be fine."

Both sides are seeking their first win in Group A after Rangers opened with a 2-0 defeat in Lyon while Sparta drew 0-0 with Brondby in Copenhagen.

"We're well aware we haven't got off to the best of starts," said Gerrard. "The plan is to go and try and win the game.

"But if we can't find that performance or result it's important we take something because, if not, the group becomes more complicated."

Team news

Rangers have no fresh injury worries. Midfielder Scott Arfield returns to the squad after missing the weekend Premiership win over Dundee, while defender Stephen Kelly and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie are also added to the travelling party.

Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ryan Jack remain out.

What do we know about Sparta Prague?

The Czech side thrashed Celtic 4-1 home and away in last season's Europa League groups, but still missed out on the knockout stage.

Having finished runners-up to Slavia in the Czech top flight, they are currently third and were hammered 5-1 on aggregate by Monaco in Champions League qualifying.

What they said

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo: "We only have one job to do and this is to perform, we are not focused on who will or will not be in the stadium.

"The manager ensures we block out any distractions and purely focus on the match. We need to show composure in these games against strong teams who can hurt us."

Match stats