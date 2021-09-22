Metz v Paris Saint Germain

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Metz
Formation 4-5-1
- 16Oukidja
- 18Centonze
- 2BronnBooked at 73mins
- 23Kouyate
- 3Udol
- 20GueyeSubstituted forBoulayaat 67'minutes
- 15Sarr
- 19MaïgaBooked at 68mins
- 14Pajot
- 26YadeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNiakatéat 67'minutes
- 7NianeSubstituted forde Prévilleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Niakaté
- 8Traore
- 9de Préville
- 10Boulaya
- 11Nguette
- 12Tchimbembé
- 21Bassi
- 22Alakouch
- 30Caillard
PSG
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares MendesBooked at 69mins
- 15Danilo
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forHerreraat 65'minutes
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 50G Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).
Booking
Dylan Bronn (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Bronn (Metz).
Offside, Metz. Fabien Centonze tries a through ball, but Kiki Kouyate is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Booking
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Pape Sarr (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Habib Maïga (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
Offside, Metz. Nicolas de Préville tries a through ball, but Farid Boulaya is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Farid Boulaya replaces Lamine Gueye.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Sikou Niakaté replaces Papa Ndiaga Yade.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Nicolas de Préville replaces Ibrahima Niane.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Rafinha.