French Ligue 1
MetzMetz1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Metz v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Metz

Formation 4-5-1

  • 16Oukidja
  • 18Centonze
  • 2BronnBooked at 73mins
  • 23Kouyate
  • 3Udol
  • 20GueyeSubstituted forBoulayaat 67'minutes
  • 15Sarr
  • 19MaïgaBooked at 68mins
  • 14Pajot
  • 26YadeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNiakatéat 67'minutes
  • 7NianeSubstituted forde Prévilleat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Niakaté
  • 8Traore
  • 9de Préville
  • 10Boulaya
  • 11Nguette
  • 12Tchimbembé
  • 21Bassi
  • 22Alakouch
  • 30Caillard

PSG

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesBooked at 69mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forHerreraat 65'minutes
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).

  3. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).

  5. Booking

    Dylan Bronn (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Bronn (Metz).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Metz. Fabien Centonze tries a through ball, but Kiki Kouyate is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Booking

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Pape Sarr (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Habib Maïga (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Metz. Nicolas de Préville tries a through ball, but Farid Boulaya is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Farid Boulaya replaces Lamine Gueye.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Sikou Niakaté replaces Papa Ndiaga Yade.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Nicolas de Préville replaces Ibrahima Niane.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Rafinha.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd September 2021

  • MetzMetz1PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • LilleLille2ReimsReims1
  • MonacoMonaco3Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1
  • MontpellierMontpellier3BordeauxBordeaux3
  • NantesNantes3BrestBrest1
  • RennesRennes6ClermontClermont0
  • AngersAngers0MarseilleMarseille0
  • LensLens0StrasbourgStrasbourg1
  • LorientLorient1NiceNice0
  • LyonLyon2TroyesTroyes1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG76101971219
2Marseille6420125714
3Angers7331106412
4Lens7331118312
5Lorient733187112
6Lyon73221111011
7Nice6321123910
8Nantes7313107310
9Strasbourg73131111010
10Montpellier7232151329
11Clermont72321016-69
12Rennes72239818
13Monaco7223810-28
14Lille7223913-48
15Reims714278-17
16Bordeaux71331016-66
17Troyes7124710-35
18Brest7043814-64
19Metz7043714-74
20Saint-Étienne7034714-73
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport