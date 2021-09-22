Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard says Glen Kamara "plays an integral role" for Rangers

Glen Kamara has signed a new contract with Rangers to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Finland midfielder, 25, joined from Dundee on a four-and-a-half year deal in early 2019.

Kamara helped Rangers win last season's Scottish Premiership then played all three games for his country at the Euro 2020 finals earlier this year.

"It was an easy decision for me to sign," said Kamara, who has 34 international caps.

"I have absolutely loved my time here and being a part of the title-winning team last season has given me the hunger to try to win even more in the seasons ahead."

"He plays an integral role in our system and is vital to our style of play.