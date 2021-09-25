Russell Martin celebrates after winning a home league game for the first time as Swansea head coach at the fifth attempt

Russell Martin says his players can make Swansea City's fans proud after claiming a first home league victory of his reign against Huddersfield Town.

Joel Piroe's goal saw the Swans win for only the second time in nine Championship games this season.

Martin, who was given the Swansea job because of his commitment to possession football, savoured a first chance to celebrate in front of a home crowd.

"I have waited a long time to do that," the Swansea head coach said.

"The support we have had has been incredible. Today the crowd were tense and nervous as I was late on, but they stuck with us.

"I think they understand - from the people we speak to, the support we get, the messages we get.

"I think they understand what's going on, the transition that's going on and how much change is happening."

Swansea became renowned for their eye-catching football after Roberto Martinez became their manager in 2007, with Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup maintaining the stylish approach as they climbed to - and initially thrived in - the top flight.

The Swans lost their way during the latter stages of a seven-year stay in the Premier League and, since relegation in 2018, they have been trying to reproduce the brand of attractive, winning football which previously won them so many plaudits.

Steve Cooper delivered results during his two years at the helm, twice leading the club to the Championship play-offs, but there was a clamour for better football following his departure in July - hence the appointment of Martin.

"We are trying to bring the fans something back that they were really proud of for a very long time, and doing it in our own way," Martin added.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but hopefully we are on the way to doing it."

Striker Michael Obafemi missed the Huddersfield win with a muscle injury which may also rule him out of the upcoming fixtures against Fulham and Derby, but Ryan Bennett could return in midweek after picking up a minor knock in training.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams was left out of the squad to face Huddersfield after a traumatic week in which he was the victim of alleged racist abuse during Swansea's draw at Luton Town.