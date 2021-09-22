"Many clubs" have supported the move by five Scottish Premiership outfits to commission a review of the SPFL, says Hibernian owner Ron Gordon.

Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee and Dundee United said last week they had asked Deloitte to identify "significant additional revenues" for all clubs.

But Gordon, who held talks with Sky this week, revealed that the idea has attracted backing from across the SPFL.

"We are having good conversations in the league," the American said.

"We've been talking for many months about things we could do to improve the game, the product and the functioning of the league and how we can grow it from every vantage point. In-fighting is not productive if doesn't end in something positive.

"I'm hopeful clubs will see a lot of benefits lined up and say it's a good thing for us to move forward. This is about building together, not creating friction."

The process is expected to take six month and will cover four main points:

Commercial growth

The SPFL brand

SPFL structure, governance, organisation, resources & competition

Strategic projects

The five top-flight clubs insisted it is "not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called 'bigger clubs'," adding that "a rising tide lifts all ships".

They hope the annual distribution to clubs can be increased from £27m a year to "at least £50m" within the next five years.

"I don't see anything we're doing that would have an adverse effect on any club," Gordon added. "Whatever money we have trickles down. If we can make the pot bigger, there will be more trickling down.

"I happened to be in London on Monday and I met with Sky, they were very receptive to seeing what we could do to do more. For me that's music to my ears.

"We also don't have enough major brands in the game - I'd love to get more Scottish brands involved."