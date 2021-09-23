Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee forward Leigh Griffiths could face action from the Scottish FA after video emerged of him appearing to kick a flare off the pitch in the direction of supporters during Wednesday's 2-0 Scottish League Cup defeat by St Johnstone. (Sun) external-link

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet says he is close to agreeing a new deal with Hibernian. (Record) external-link

Hibs left things "a little too late" in the recent transfer window, admits chairman Ron Gordon after the club missed out on deals for St Mirren's Jamie McGrath and Barrie McKay, who joined Hearts. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister praises the impact of substitute Ianis Hagi after he set up Kemar Roofe's opening goal in the 2-0 League Cup win against Livingston. (Sun) external-link

McAllister says Rangers were "wasteful" before getting their two second-half goals against Livi. (Record) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale rued goalkeeper Max Stryjek's "schoolboy" error that led to Alfredo Morelos' clinching goal in the loss at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are sweating over captain Callum McGregor's fitness for their Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen later this month. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull hopes a squad meeting that took place in the wake of Sunday's defeat by Livingston will serve to improve the team's form. (Sun) external-link

Turnbull could make his 50th Celtic appearance against Raith Rovers in Thursday's League Cup quarter-final. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"I've played at big clubs before, so I know the pressures that go with it," says Aberdeen defender David Bates as he adjusts to life at Pittodrie. (Record) external-link

Summer signing Austin Samuels vows to bring pace, power, strength and goals to Aberdeen. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has told his players he expects maximum points from successive home games against Livingston and Motherwell. (Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake says looking like a good team is not enough after his side were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay urges goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to show why he deserves to reclaim a starting place. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link