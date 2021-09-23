Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County are still waiting to see if they have breached spending rules between 2016 and 2018

Derby County have a "viable future", according to the administrators appointed to run the club.

Business adviser firm Quantuma were put in charge on Wednesday, triggering an automatic 12-point deduction from the English Football League.

Derby have "tens of millions of pounds" of debts but there are no plans to "tinker with the playing side".

Joint administrator Andrew Hosking said: "There is a considerable degree of interest in this club."

He continued: "A lot of it was expressed prior to administration.

"Now that the club is in administration, notwithstanding the points deduction and clearly the distress to the supporters, the staff and suppliers to the club, we do consider that the position to be able to make a successful conclusion to the story is now really very, very practical.

"We don't consider the obstacles that we face at this stage insurmountable."

Hosking and fellow Quantuma managing directors Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou are now in charge of the club and are looking for short-term funding to help see it through the next three months.

They say that although there will be a need for some redundancies, it would not affect the position of boss Wayne Rooney or the first-team squad.

"We need a manager to motivate the team. That has not come into our consideration at all," said Hosking.

